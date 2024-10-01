Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has undergone quite a change physically since he joined the NBA. A new graphic from the team's social media account shows how much the player's physical appearance has transformed. The All-Star and NBA champion is entering his 12th NBA season.

Expand Tweet

The graphic shows the Bucks All-Star with longer hair, more muscle and additional facial hair as he gets ready for his 12th season in the NBA. Antetokounmpo's appearance is not the only change seen in the graphic; the Bucks uniform also looks much more sleek and polished.

The Bucks look for a strong 2024-25 season

Milwaukee had a disappointing year last season, that saw the team change head coaches midway through the campaign. The Bucks missed the Eastern Conference Final despite having one of the best records in the NBA early on in the year. When Doc Rivers took over for Adrian Griffin as head coach, things really got stagnant.

Milwaukee has a new chance to change that. The team will look to Antetokounmpo for leadership, as he is undoubtedly the face of the franchise. Last season, the forward averaged a double-double with 30 points and about 12 rebounds a contest. It was his seventh consecutive season averaging a double-double.

Antetokounmpo has spent his entire NBA tenure in Milwaukee. He joined the league in 2013, after playing in Greece for a few years. He's already set countless franchise records with the Bucks, and is arguably the best player to ever play for Milwaukee. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar comes to mind as possibly the only other Bucks player to top him, or Oscar Robertson.

The forward won the NBA league championship in 2021, and earned Finals MVP honors. He has twice been named the league's Most Valuable Player, in 2019 and 2020. He's gone to the All-Star Game 8 times in his career. The forward's list of accomplishments just seems endless.

Bucks fans are excited to see if they can make another NBA final with Antetokounmpo leading the way. He truly has come a long way from being the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.