Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of an exhaustive search for the team’s next head coach. This is after the organization recently decided to part ways with two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner Mike Budenholzer following Milwaukee’s embarrassing NBA Playoffs first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat.

There have been a handful of big names that have already been linked to the Bucks as Coach Bud’s potential successor, and right now, another name has been thrown on the ballot. According to ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, this comes in the form of University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson:

“The Milwaukee Bucks conducted an interview for the franchise’s head-coaching opening with University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, sources told ESPN,” Woj wrote in his report.

Bucks conducted an interview for the head-coaching opening with Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson, per @wojespn. The University of Houston coach is 232-74 in his 9 seasons, including 4 consecutive berths in the Sweet 16 and a trip to the Final Four in 2021. pic.twitter.com/6uGWhuqMr7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2023

Apparently, the Bucks have already taken the necessary steps to try and poach Sampson away from the Cougars. According to Woj, the 67-year-old is “the first known high-profile college coach to meet with Milwaukee about the vacancy.”

Sampson, who has led Houston to four straight appearances in the Swet 16 as well as a Final Four berth in 2021, has a long history with the Bucks. He served as an assistant in Milwaukee under head coach Scott Skiles, and Sampson spent a total of six seasons with the Bucks before returning to college basketball in 2014. He reportedly continues to have ties with Bucks general manager John Horst, dating back to Sampson’s previous stint in Milwaukee.

Other coaching candidates that Sampson will need to contend with include Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee, Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors, and Scott Brooks of the Portland Trail Blazers, to name a few. Woj reports that the Bucks have also interviewed Washington Wizards assistant coach Joseph Blair for the vacancy.