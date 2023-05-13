A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The season might be over for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, but the grind continues for the former back-to-back league MVP. On Friday, Giannis shared a clip of himself in what appears to be a video shoot for a Google commercial. In it, the seven-time All-Star is seen soaking in an ice bath. For anyone who’s had any experience with the same, you can absolutely say that it’s not a pleasant experience.

At the start of the video, Giannis was boasting about not feeling any pain in the ice bath, while also questioning if it’s even cold. After 45 painstaking minutes in the tub, however, Antetokunmpo’s demeanor changed a bit — and understandably so:

“The sacrifice of greatness,” he said. “45 minutes in a Google shoot. In the ice tub for 45 minutes. … I have to get paid more. What is this? What is this condition? This is employees condition? What is this?”

What is this condition!?! 🥶🧊🍦😂 pic.twitter.com/vML54SY1q7 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 13, 2023

It is unclear what type of shoot this was for Google, nor was it disclosed how much money Giannis is going to get paid for it. However, what is clear is that after 45 minutes in that ice bath, Antetokounmpo is claiming that he needs to be financially compensated a lot more for having to suffer through that experience. The Bucks superstar was even shaking as he shared his hilarious post-ice bath take.

All jokes aside, though, what you cannot deny is that bit about sacrificing for greatness. Giannis might have been joking around here, but there’s nothing funny about the hard work he puts in behind the scenes. He’s going to have to do it all over again this summer as he and the Bucks look to bounce back next season in a major way.