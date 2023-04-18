A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Giannis Antetokounmpo managed just 10 minutes in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ Game 1 loss against the Miami Heat. This was after the former back-to-back MVP was forced to exit the contest after suffering a concerning back injury. The Bucks later revealed that Giannis’ tests came back clean, but at this point, it sounds like the injury is going to keep him out for at least one more game.

Giannis injury status vs. Heat

The Bucks have now officially listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful to play due to a lower back contusion. This does not come as a complete surprise considering how Giannis was held out of practice on Tuesday. There was some optimism about his status for Game 2, but this recent update does not bode well for his chances of suiting up.

Then again, this is the playoffs we’re talking about here, and the fact that Milwaukee suffered a home loss in the series opener could provide more motivation for Giannis and the Bucks to have their cornerstone superstar play through this issue. After all, going down 0-2 before the series shifts to Miami will put the Bucks at a clear disadvantage against Jimmy Butler and Co.

In other injury news, Wesley Matthews has already been ruled out due to a right calf strain. The Heat, on the other hand, will be without reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, who is dealing with a fractured right hand. Kyle Lowry is questionable to play, while rookie Nikola Jovic has likewise been ruled out.