The Milwaukee Bucks started Game 2 of their first-round series against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at home like a house on fire. Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were able to torch the Heat in the first two periods of that contest for a total of 81 points to also set a new franchise record in the NBA Playoffs.

Jrue Holiday led the Bucks after two quarters with 21 points to go with four rebounds and five assists, while big man Brook Lopez contributed 19 points on 69 percent shooting from the field to go with four rebounds.

That was just the right response for the Bucks to their embarrassing 130-117 loss in the series opener to the Heat at home last Sunday. This time, Milwaukee made sure to have a dominant start unlike in Game 1 in which the Heat outscored the Bucks in both the first and second quarters. The Heat are also operating minus a key offensive figure in Game 2, with Tyler Herro out with an injury that will have him sidelined for at least a month.

Holida was a disappointment in Game 1, as he shot just 6-for-18 for 16 points in that contest, while Lopez coughed only 10 points. It’s all changed in Game 2, with Milwaukee snatching back the momentum just in time before the Bucks hit the road for Games 3 and 4 in South Beach.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out of Game 2 because of a lower back contusion could return to action in Game 3, as he takes a rest as well on Thursday and Friday before the Bucks’ first road game of this series.