The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the best-of-7 series. Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez are featured in this NBA Playoffs same-game parlay brought to you by FanDuel.

Here is FanDuel’s same-game parlay for Heat-Bucks Game 2

Clearly, the biggest headliner of this series is the back injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo. He will likely miss Game 2 tonight as the Heat now have a huge opportunity to completely shift the series. However, Giannis is now questionable according to the team’s injury report.

Four things must happen for this same-game NBA parlay to be completed. The Heat must play as they did in Game 1, with or without Giannis, and cover the spread at +8.5. The Bucks should show up and play better knowing the Greek Freek may miss tonight’s contest.

The other three include Jimmy Butler ending with 25+ points, Jrue Holiday finishing with 20+ points, and lastly, Brook Lopez needs to drain just one three-pointer.

Heat +8.5 Butler 25+ points Holiday +20 points Lopez +1 three-pointer

That seems very doable Butler finished with 35 points in the win Sunday night. Holiday finished with just 16 points in the loss but also had as many assists. Dishing out 16 assists in a playoff game is quite good, however, if Giannis is out then he will need to score more for the Bucks to win.

Brook Lopez making one three should be the toughest task and it can really happen at any moment of the game. Whether in the first or fourth quarter, Lopez will attempt a three-point shot. He ended 0-3 in Game 1 but has proven to drain shots from beyond the arc.

The value for this same-game NBA parlay is incredible. It is currently at +620 but you will need to put your faith in the Heat to show up once again in Milwaukee.