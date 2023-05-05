A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s no denying that Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the greatest basketball players on the planet. The fact that he’s won the MVP title in back-to-back seasons and has also led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021 are all clear testaments to this notion. As a matter of fact, Giannis is so great that he just got Mike Budenholzer fired.

Renowned sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd firmly believes that this is the case. According to the Fox Sports host, the main factor that led to the Bucks’ decision to give Coach Bud the axe is because of Giannis Antetokounmpo:

“The reason Budenholzer was fired is Giannis because when you have Giannis, you can’t get rolled in a series when you’re a favorite and get outcoached,” Cowherd said. “… The better the stars, the higher the expectations. … That’s the downside of to having a transcendent, generational superstar player. You can’t give away games.”

"The reason [Mike] Budenholzer was fired is because of Giannis [Antetokounmpo]… The better the stars, the higher the expectations." Colin Cowherd explains why the Bucks fired Budenholzer, who was very successful in Milwaukee. (via @TheHerd)pic.twitter.com/ZjlZMhRGF8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

That’s a fair point from Cowherd. Regardless of the fact that Giannis was injured during their NBA Playoffs first-round exit against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, the fact still remains that the Bucks were still utterly embarrassed after falling to the No. 8 seed n the opening round of the postseason. Someone had to take the fall for that and obviously, it wasn’t going to be Giannis.

Cowherd also points out that coaching in the NBA is considered “the worst great job in America.” You get paid millions of dollars to be in a perpetually precarious position that has very little room for failure — especially if you’re coaching a superstar like Giannis. Mike Budenholzer had to learn that the hard way.