Following a turbulent week for the Milwaukee Bucks, there is now speculation emerging about the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The new ownership group could have differing views than the backbone of the franchise. If the Greek Freak decides not to sign a contract extension (player option after 2024), then the NBA world will descend into madness. And the New York Knicks will inevitably come up.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is already bracing for that possibility in the event that a Giannis- Bucks split does occur.

“Is Giannis [Antetokounmpo] going to extend? The New York Knicks, for example, have 97% of their attention on the Miami Heat, 3% of their attention on Milwaukee,” he said Friday on First Take in front of a joyful Stephen A. Smith, via ClutchPoints (originally Awful Announcing).



Whenever a superstar becomes or will potentially be available, the Knicks are immediately included as a leading destination. And invariably the outcome results in heartbreak for their passionate fandom. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving seemed to be in James Dolan’s grasp before they began their misadventures in Brooklyn. Madison Square Garden was prophesied as the perfect place for LeBron James to call home back in 2010, but “he took his talents to South Beach.” Will this be different?

The Knicks are the most enticing to prospective free agents than they have been in a long time. The foundation looks sturdy and built for sustained success. Heck, no one even knows where they will finish up in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Either way, though, the organization should still be contemplating this seismic move while their players focus on the Miami Heat.

Knicks fans have a habit of looking ahead, but for their own health, it is best to ease into what is still just a hypothetical scenario that relies on various factors in order to become a tangible reality.

Who am I kidding? It’s too late. A “Come to New York, Giannis” billboard is probably being constructed as we speak. Windhorst has opened up Pandora’s box.