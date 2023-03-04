Goran Dragic is reportedly planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is expected to last through the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Milwaukee previously emerged as a frontrunner for Dragic after the Chicago Bulls waived the veteran guard.

Dragic, 36, still features a talented skillset from the guard position. He isn’t the All-Star player that he once was, but Dragic is more than capable of helping a contending team.

He’s averaged over six points per game on 42.5 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting this season. Dragic is also a steady playmaker and floor general. He can run the one or the two on the floor, enhancing a team’s all-around versatility.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The move won’t make or break the Bucks’ campaign. They are 45-17 as of this story’s publication which is good for first in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee has been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past month.

However, their guard depth is fairly questionable. The Bucks don’t have many standout names behind Jrue Holiday on the depth chart. Goran Dragic can play alongside Holiday at times, but he can also be used as a backup point guard.

Dragic will help Milwaukee with their turnover problems, as the Bucks rank 20th in turnovers per game. Additioanlly, they are just 19th in assists per contest. Dragic’s playmaking ability will help in a number of regards.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, this deal is expected to be made official soon. We will continue to provide updates on the Bucks as they are made available.