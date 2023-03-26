A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has a lot to prepare for ahead of their matchup Saturday night against the dangerous Milwaukee Bucks. Among those Malone is very much wary about is Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday, who, in the eyes of the Nuggets sideline boss, is like a cyborg with zero defects.

“He’s a power forward in a point guard’s body. … He’s a guy who, in my opinion, has no holes in his game,” Malone said of Jrue Holiday (via Toim Bontemps of ESPN).

It’s true that Jrue Holiday is a problem for opponents. A huge problem. His combination of size, shooting, playmaking ability, and defensive acumen is hard to match up against. He can influence the contest in a variety of ways, whether it be through his offense or defense, which he both plays at an elite level.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Entering the matchup versus the Nuggets this weekend, Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game in the 2022-23 NBA season. He is also shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from behind the arc, and 86.4 percent from the free-throw line.

As good as Jrue Holiday has been this season, the Nuggets had some success in their first meeting with the Bucks in terms of slowing down the point guard. While they lost to Milwaukee on the road last January, 107-99, and let Jrue Holiday score 20 points on 9-for-20 shooting, the Nuggets had the All-Star guard committing five turnovers.

In any case, Jrue Holiday is undoubtedly a major piece in the system of the Bucks, who are going to need him to sustain his form if they are to win it all again.