Jrue Holiday got the Milwaukee Bucks fans buzzing after he hit an incredible 50-foot bomb as time expired in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

With the Celtics ahead 95-87 and with just 1.4 second left when Holiday got the ball, no one thought that the Bucks guard’s shot would go in. No one even attempted to defend it since it’s clearly nothing but a Hail Mary at that point.

Shockingly enough, Holiday made his shot to cut the Celtics’ lead to just five. Of course the home fans at Fiserv Forum went crazy about it, with the rest of the Bucks celebrating the insane shot as well.

Jrue Holiday with a bomb from half-court! pic.twitter.com/Txr9H0Fnqk — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) February 15, 2023

Bucks fans who were at home watching the game couldn’t hide their delight. While some had jokes for Jrue Holiday, many expressed their hope that the Bucks would use the epic moment to give them some momentum heading to the fourth quarter.

“Damn Jrue?!!! Okay let’s get this W!” one fan commented. Another one said, “Thank you Jrue for actually attempting it.”

A third Twitter user added, “If the Bucks can’t USE a Jrue 50-footer for some momentum I don’t know what to tell ya.”

One fan chose to troll Holiday for the shot, saying, “Jrue’s gonna miss 15 open threes in four games in the spring but he hits that.”

Here are other reactions to Holiday’s lucky but great shot:

JRUE HOLIDAY FROM HALFCOURT AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TSo8NdGZGV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 15, 2023

How does that jrue holiday shit go in man pic.twitter.com/jrD43ek8Lj — … (@JaysGotNext) February 15, 2023

Hopefully as fans said, that shot gives the Bucks some much-needed boost. After all, they could really use it against the Celtics.