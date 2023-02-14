The first fixture for the slate of NBA games on Tuesday will feature two Eastern Conference monsters in the Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) hosting the Boston Celtics (41-16) at Fiserv Forum. Tip-off is scheduled at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Check out our NBA odds series, featuring our Celtics-Bucks prediction and pick.

The C’s are on the verge of adding another win in their four-game winning streak right now. They recently took down the trash-talking Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday by a score of 119-109, despite the absence of Jaylen Brown due to a facial fracture.

Milwaukee currently owns the longest winning streak in the league. The Bucks are unbeaten in 10 consecutive contests, taking care of the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday on the West Coast, thanks to 91 combined points from the starters.

Here are the Celtics-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Bucks Odds

Boston Celtics: +8.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

TV: Amazon Prime, TNT

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics currently own the best record across 57 games played. They have a 41-16 record, translating to a 71.9 winning percentage which gives them the top spot in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division.

Joe Mazzulla’s squad boasts of two All-Stars this season in its Jay duo. Jayson Tatum is posting MVP numbers, averaging 30.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 46-35-86 shooting splits. He has tallied 22 double-doubles this season, featuring a 41-point explosion two games ago against the Charlotte Hornets. Jaylen Brown is producing 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steal this campaign. However, he might be sidelined for a few weeks after suffering a facial fracture.

The Bucks recently bid goodbye to deep bench player Justin Jackson, but they acquired Mike Muscala, another stretch big who will increase Boston’s floor spacing set-ups. They will have to endure this match without Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, and Danilo Gallinari. Jayson Tatum is doubtful for this game but Malcolm Brogdon is probable, and both Williams are questionable.

Boston has been impressive on both ends of the floor and their deep roster chart performs well regardless if they start or come off from the bench. If Boston looks to replicate their 139-118 win last December, they should attack and shoot well in the first and third quarters and slow down Giannis.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Mike Budenholzer’s squad is again making some monumental actions in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are second in the East with a 39-17 record, 1.5 games behind the Celtics. The Bucks also occupy the top spot in the Central Divison, besting Cleveland, Chicago, Indiana, and Detroit.

Like the Celtics, the Bucks also employ two All-Stars this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is producing 32.4 points, 12.3 boards, 5.4 assists, and an efficient 54% field goal shooting in 45 matches played. The Greek Freak has also produced 34 double-doubles and three triple-doubles this campaign, with a 10-game stretch of producing north of 24 points and eight rebounds. Jrue Holiday is also named to the All-Star reserve team bound for Salt Lake City, Utah as he is posting up 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per night., along with 12 double-doubles.

Offensively, Milwaukee is putting up 114.6 points per game (13th-ranked in the league). They are giving up 111.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (seventh-ranked). However, the Bucks rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.3 threes per game, thanks to the lights-out shooting from the rainbow territory by Holiday, Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Jevon Carter, Joe Ingles, Wesley Matthews, and MarJon Beauchamp.

Milwaukee’s latest departures were Serge Ibaka, George Hill, and Jordan Nwora, while they recently acquired Jae Crowder from Phoenix. Heading into this match, Crowder and Bobby Portis are out but Connaughton and Antetokounmpo are expected to suit up despite their doubtful statuses.

Milwaukee should take advantage of Brown’s and Smart’s absences in this game. With Boston’s guard depletion, Holiday, Allen, Carter, and Ingles should take advantage of this by using set-ups to allow them to shoot from deep.

Final Celtics-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This will be a delightful Valentine’s Day special. The Bucks have a hotter win streak and healthier roster and with this potential Eastern Conference Finals match-up, the Bucks will be making use of their homecourt advantage. But with such a hefty spread, the Celtics will keep this game close despite Tatum, Brown, and Smart not seeing time on the floor.

Final Celtics-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics +8.5 (-110)