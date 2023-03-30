A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Milwaukee Bucks’ best asset, but on Wednesday night, the Greek Freak took a back seat with Jrue Holiday relentlessly cooking the Indiana Pacers in a 149-136 victory on the road.

Jrue Holiday posted a career-high total of 51 points against the Pacers, making him the oldest Milwaukee player ever to score at least 50 points in a game. Antetokounmpo has no chance of breaking that record until at least a few years from now.

More from ESPN Stats & Info:

“Jrue Holiday (32-290d) becomes the oldest player in Bucks history to record a 50-point game. This is the 24th 50-point game leaguewide this season, the most in a single season since 1962-63 (34)”

The 32-year-old Jrue Holiday shot 20-for-30 from the field and hit three of his six attempts from behind the arc. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists in all-around excellence across 32 minutes of action on the floor. Speaking of which, Antetokounmpo did have quite a fantastic showing himself, as he unloaded a triple-double of 38 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists in 32 minutes. On any other day, that stat line from Antetokounmpo would be the top talking point from the Bucks, but on the night when Jrue Holiday put together the best performance of his career in the NBA.

The Bucks, who have managed to improve their record to 55-21, will savor this win against the Pacers before turning their full attention to the next game. They will play the Boston Celtics in a potential Eastern Conference finals preview on Thursday at home.