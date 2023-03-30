A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jrue Holiday was on one tonight. The Milwaukee Bucks star dropped a 50-piece all over the Indiana Pacers in what was easily the greatest offensive performance of his entire career. To be precise, Jrue scored a whopping 51 points on an evening when it seemed that he couldn’t miss.

If you ask Holiday, however, it appears that the two-time All-Star knew that he was up for a big night all along. So much so, that he decided to channel his inner Kevin Durant in his epic post-game interview:

"When did you know you had it tonight?" Take it from here, Jrue: pic.twitter.com/YKNNKy7pIi — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When I woke up.” That was Holiday’s epic four-word response to the question about when he knew he was going to explode against the Pacers. It was Kevin Durant who first made that statement earlier this season, and obviously, it has taken a life of its own. This is reserved for the best of the best performances, though, and there’s no denying that Holday’s showing on Wednesday night certainly qualifies for the same.

Holiday finished Wednesday’s 149-136 win over the Pacers with 51 points on 20-of-20 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a block in 32 minutes of action. He also went 3-of-6 from distance to round out his excellent performance.

For his part, Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t bad himself in this one, going for a monster 38-point, 17-rebound, 12-assist triple-double on 14-of-18 shooting. Nevertheless, despite his remarkable performance, even Giannis himself would probably be happy to concede to Jrue Holiday as the hero of the night for the Bucks.