Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Without their best player and arguably the best player in the world, the Bucks managed to beat the Pistons by a final score of 126-117 behind 34 points and eight rebounds from Khris Middleton. Still, when the Bucks visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night to play Jordan Nwora, Aaron Nesmith, and the Indiana Pacers, every Bucks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Pacers

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown with right knee soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is also probable to play for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his 10th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 31.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 59 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native is enjoying a career year scoring the ball in the 2022-23 campaign — Antetokounmpo’s current 31.1 points per game average is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Bucks to beat the Pacers on the road on Wednesday, regardless of if Antetokounmpo is in the lineup. After all, the Bucks have been road warriors all season, as they own a 24-14 road record, the best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is probably.