ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the top seed in the NBA with a few games to spare. Now with the playoffs clearly in their sights, the latest update on All-Star wing Khris Middleton has everything going according to plan.

Middleton, who has been dealing with his knee injury throughout the season, is expected to begin rehab soon to ramp up for the start of the playoffs, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his ailing right knee on Thursday and results came back clean, according to sources. Middleton is expected to use the next week or so to rehab the knee in hopes of being ready for the playoffs beginning April 15.”

The Bucks are inching towards full strength as they look to win their second title in three years. Having Khris Middleton healthy and ready to serve as a secondary scorer to Giannis and Jrue Holiday will go a long way in helping them get it done.

Khris Middleton missed the first 20 games of the season and has played sparingly as the Bucks try to ease him back into their rotation. He’s featured in just 33 of Milwaukee’s 80 games so far but has trended in the right direction over the past couple of months.

Middleton has yet to miss consecutive games since mid January, getting proper run while also seeing rest after every few games. His offensive numbers may be down this season, but adding him back into Milwaukee’s stacked lineup in any capacity is a major win for one of the title favorites.