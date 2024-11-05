The Milwaukee Bucks were defeated 116-114 by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Milwaukee now holds a forgettable 1-6 record to begin the 2024-25 season. The Bucks received more bad news on Tuesday, as Shams Charania revealed a discouraging Khris Middleton injury update while speaking on ESPN, via ClutchPoints.

“It’s still uncertain when he (Middleton) is going to be back,” Charania said. “He has yet to be cleared to my knowledge for 5-on-5 scrimmaging.”

Middleton's absence has been far from ideal for a Bucks team that is struggling. Milwaukee entered the season with high expectations, but right now they do not even look like a play-in team.

Can the Bucks turn things around? Of course, but they need to get back on track quickly. Middleton's absence will not help in that regard, as he is missed without question. It remains uncertain as to when Middleton may return to the Bucks.

Middleton is an All-Star caliber player when healthy. The three-time All-Star has unfortunately dealt with injury concerns over the past couple of seasons. He was limited to 33 games during the 2022-23 season and 55 games in 2023-24. Middleton has yet to play in 2024-25.

It goes without saying, but the Bucks need Middleton on the floor. They are struggling to take care of business on the defensive end of the floor. The offense has endured its share of ups and downs. Still, the Bucks expect a much more consistent offensive effort, something that has been difficult to accomplish without Middleton.

As mentioned earlier, there is still time for Milwaukee to get back on track. After all, they have only played seven games so far this season. If their struggles continue, though, the Bucks may need to begin a rebuild.

Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on Khris Middleton's injury status as they are made available.