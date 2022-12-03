By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Khris Middleton made his much anticipated 2022-23 season debut on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers and he wasted no time etching his name into franchise history. With ten points in the first half of the game, Middleton surpassed Marques Johnson for 7th all-time on the Bucks scoring list.

Khris Middleton has spent all but one of his 11 seasons in the NBA with the Bucks and has become one of the league’s elite shooting guards after being drafted in the second round by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 draft. A three-time All-Star, Middleton has fit it perfectly as the Bucks second scoring option alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 2021, he helped lead the team to their first championship since 1971.

Although Middleton was named to the All-Star team last season, he was hampered by a wrist injury he suffered at some point during the regular season. He managed to play through the injury, but then was hit with a knee injury during the Bucks first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls that prematurely ended his 2021-22 season.

Middleton underwent surgery on his wrist in the off-season and was sidelined for the first 20 games of the season. Without Middleton, the Bucks used their depth and rallied behind Antetokounmpo to get off to a 15-5 start. Even so, any hopes for a Bucks championship this season rest on Middleton remaining healthy. Antetokounmpo recently dropped strong praise on Middleton ahead of his season debut against the Lakers.

Throughout his ten year career with the Bucks, Middleton has averaged 17.6 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the three-point line.