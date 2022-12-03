Published December 3, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Friday night’s clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers was made extra special by the return of Khris MIddleton into the fold. The 31-year-old missed Milwaukee’s first 20 games of the season after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the offseason. He’s back now, though, and Bucks superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo could not be more excited.

Before Friday’s matchup against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers, Antetokounmpo talked up Middleton’s importance for the Bucks. Giannis wasn’t shy about admitting just how much he missed his “guy:”

“I’m very excited to have Khris back,” Giannis said. “I’ve played 20 games without Khris. I miss my guy. He makes the game a lot easier for me. He’s one of the best players in the league. He’s a big part of who we are. He’s a big threat out there. If not the best closer in our team. So just having him back with us — very excited.”

Giannis hyped to have @Khris22m back! Watch Khris Middleton make his season debut as the @Bucks take on the Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/pDqF0fO8gO — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

At 15-5, the Bucks currently have one of the best records in the entire NBA. Only the 18-4 Boston Celtics hold a better record that Milwaukee, and you have to note that they did this without their second-best player on the roster. This speaks volumes of how dominant Giannis has been to start the season as well as how the supporting cast around him has stepped up in Middleton’s stead.

The Bucks are about to get much better now that Khris has returned. He’s likely going to battle a bit of rust early on, but it should only be a matter of time before the 6-foot-7 swingman recaptures top form again. The rest of the NBA better be ready.