The Bucks veteran wing had some words for the Pacers.

There's no question that the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers have a little rivalry building up this season. It began during the NBA in-season tournament when the Pacers eliminated the Bucks and Tyrese Haliburton used the ‘Dame Time' celebration. It continued into the season following a record night by Giannis Antetokounmpo. At the end of the day though, the playoffs are what counts and Bucks guard Malik Beasley had some words for the Pacers via Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“There's certain teams that they just got your number. We're still trying to figure that out because I know we're going to play them in the playoffs,” Beasley said. “And boy it's not going to be pretty, it's not going to be pretty for them. . .the way the league is shaping up right now, I think we're going to play them in the playoffs at two-seven or one-eight, so we're gonna see.”

Rivalries have always been good for the NBA and have drawn fan interest and there's no doubt that after what's transpired this season that a Bucks and Pacers playoff series would be highly entertaining. Even though the Pacers seem to have the Bucks number this season, Malik Beasley is right in that the playoffs are a different animal. Beating a team four times out of seven is a difficult task when you're a lower seed as the Pacers figure to be.

Right now, the Bucks hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference at 25-10. The Pacers actually wouldn't face the Bucks in the postseason began today as they currently hold the fifth seed at 19-14.