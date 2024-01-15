Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Malik Beasley has his sights set on participating in the three-point contest next month.

Malik Beasley has been a welcome addition to the Milwaukee Bucks ever since he joined the team this past offseason following a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Beasley has provided immense spacing to the new-look Bucks offense centered around cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo and offseason trade splash Damian Lillard, keeping defenses honest with his ability to shoot the ball from three-point range.

In fact, so elite has Beasley been from beyond the arc this year that he has his sights set on the league's premier celebration for long-range marksmanship: the three-point contest, which takes place every year at All-Star Weekend in February.

Recently, Beasley chatted with NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT about his hopes of participating in the contest, and potentially facing off with multi-time participant Damian Lillard.

“What's tough for me is the political stuff,” said Beasley, per a video Haynes posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Hopefully this year I get in. If I don't, man, I'm gonna support my guys, but I think I could win. Me and Dame have already been talking smack, because he won last year, so he thinks he's got it easy. I'm like, ‘bruh, if I come in there, it's a new sheriff in town.”

Malik Beasley and Damian Lillard have both shot the ball well from three-point range this season, helping diversify the Milwaukee offense around the unstoppable force that is Giannis Antetokounmpo. Beasley and his teammates will next take the floor against the Sacramento Kings on January 14.