What will the Bucks do ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline?

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the title contenders this season at 26-12. Milwaukee is in second place in the Eastern Conference, only trailing the Boston Celtics.

Boston is 29-9, but the Bucks are coming off a dominant 135-102 win over the Celtics. It was a true statement win for the Bucks and builds momentum moving forward. The star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are still figuring it out. However, they have still been a successful team.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. The 29-year-old is shooting an efficient 61 percent from the field. He is playing at an MVP level and putting up great numbers despite the acquisition of Lillard.

Lillard, on the other hand, has seen a dip in his numbers and efficiency. The 33-year-old guard is averaging 25 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He is shooting 43 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from downtown. He is still learning to play at the highest level with this Bucks team.

Around Milwaukee's star duo, Milwaukee has Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, two former All-Stars who are excelling in their roles. Malik Beasley has played well as the fifth starter, averaging 11.6 points per game and shooting 47.8 percent from behind the arc. Bobby Portis has continued to be an impactful player for the Bucks off the bench.

While these players have been impactful, Milwaukee could use depth at the end of their rotation. With that said, here are our early Bucks trade deadline predictions.

Bucks trade for a defensive guard

When Milwaukee traded for Lillard, they had to sacrifice some of their defense. They traded away Jrue Holiday, one of the best perimeter defenders in all of basketball. While Lillard has provided Antetokounmpo with an elite co-star, they have dropped off on defense.

Off the bench, Milwaukee has an offensive-minded guard in Cameron Payne. Payne is often hunted by opposing teams due to his small frame. Trading for a defensive guard would help the Bucks improve on that end of the floor and have more versatility with their lineups.

There are a few different options that they could target. Alex Caruso would be the dream target, as he is a very impactful role player. Caruso could be available for the right price at the trade deadline as the Chicago Bulls could retool. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from distance. Caruso earned All-Defensive First Team honors last season and is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

He would be the ideal fit to fill the defensive guard role for Milwaukee.

If the price for Caruso is too much, the Bucks could target Kris Dunn. Dunn is on a Utah Jazz team, which is a middle-of-the-pack team. He has been solid in his minutes, averaging 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and almost a steal in his 17 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from three. Dunn was the first player off left of the All-Defensive Team in the 2019-20 season.

He is a quality defender and a good playmaker. While he doesn't shoot often, he has been very efficient when taking shots. Milwaukee should target Caruso or Dunn at the trade deadline.

Bucks keep Marjon Beauchamp

Milwaukee doesn't have a ton of young talent on their roster, and while they're a contender, it would be tough to part with the young players on their roster. Marjon Beauchamp has played well in his second campaign. The 23-year-old forward is averaging five points per game along with 2.5 rebounds, shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from deep.

Milwaukee should leave Beauchamp out of trade talks, as he is a talented young forward who can continue to develop as a role player.

The Bucks have one of the best rosters in the league but could make minor moves at the deadline to improve their title chances.