Giannis Antetokounmpo lasted longer on Friday night than he did in the NBA All-Star Game. However, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar had to exit after just six minutes of action against the Miami Heat after suffering a knee injury. Nevertheless, just like his team did in the All-Star spectacle, the Bucks still managed to secure a win without him. And it’s as if they didn’t even break a sweat.

No Giannis, no problem. The Bucks absolutely blew out a hapless Heat side on Friday night, 128-99. This win represents Milwaukee’s biggest margin of victory this season, en route to setting an NBA-best 14-game winning streak. Talk about making a statement, right?

For his part, Giannis was forced to sit out the remainder of the contest after banging knees with an opponent in the opening period. The former back-to-back MVP limped to the locker room and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. It is worth noting that Antetokounmpo came into this game nursing a wrist injury, and was actually questionable to play.

Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez did much of the heavy lifting for the Bucks on Friday. The trio combined for 59 points, scoring nearly half of Milwaukee’s total tally on the evening.

After the win, the Bucks are now just half a game behind the league-best Boston Celtics. They’re in the midst of a scorching hot streak right now and it doesn’t seem like Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury is going to stand in their way.