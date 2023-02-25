Giannis Antetokounmpo was a surprise addition to the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting lineup on Friday night against the Miami Heat. The former back-to-back MVP has been dealing with a lingering wrist injury and was doubtful to suit up, but somehow, he recovered in time for Friday’s marquee matchup.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long before Giannis exited the game. He managed less than seven minutes of action before being forced to head to the locker room due to a knee injury:

Giannis called for a timeout and went directly to the Bucks locker room while limping 🙏pic.twitter.com/bfL9Vrfpuc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 25, 2023

This isn’t the same problem that had him doubtful for the game. However, this new knee issue was serious enough for the Bucks to decide to rule their superstar out for the remainder of the game shortly after his trip to the locker room.

Apparently, Giannis banged knees with a Heat player in the first quarter of the game. He immediately knew that there was a problem as he called for a timeout shortly after sustaining the injury. The Bucks star was seen with a noticeable limp as he walked back to the locker room.

Apart from his wrist injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now dealing with a knee problem. The initial diagnosis is that it’s a right knee contusion, which doesn’t sound overly serious. He’s likely going to get tests done on this new knock tonight and in the morning, and Bucks fans will be hoping that it’s nothing more than a minor injury.

The Bucks are scheduled to play on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, and obviously, Antetokounmpo’s status for that one is currently up in the air.