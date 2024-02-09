Patrick Beverley is ready to play for the Bucks.

Patrick Beverley was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Milwaukee Bucks before Thursday's deadline. Beverley is not wasting any time, and wants to play on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

“Somebody tell Cam Payne take his physical. I’m trying to play tonight,” Beverley wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Beverley should help Milwaukee's struggling defense. The Bucks hold a 33-19 record this season, but their defense has been atrocious at times. Adding Beverley will increase the Bucks' defense energy and could lead to more turnovers and stops.

Overall, Beverley is averaging 6.3 points per game on 43.2 percent field goal and 32.1 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. The 76ers will miss his contributions, and Milwaukee is going to benefit from this trade.

Patrick Beverley receives Doc Rivers praise

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers explained Milwaukee's decision to acquire the veteran guard.

“He's a very, very high IQ player, especially defensively,” Rivers said, via Gabe Stoltz of SB Nation. “And even offensively with his movement… and setting picks. He's also an instigator. He's a big talker defensively, not meaning talking trash, meaning he talks on defense and I think those are some of the things we need. At times, he has great defensive nights.

“At times, he overdoes it and those are the nights where him and I know we have to have a talk. I've coached him before. But he's a good spirit for your team and one of the most competitive players I've ever coached. And, people like that, it's contagious. I think that's good for our team.”

Patrick Beverley should provide a spark for a team that could use one. The Bucks feature enough potential and talent to make a serious Eastern Conference run, and perhaps the Beverley acquisition will help them get back on track.