The Milwaukee Bucks’ recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday involved a controversy involving the refs and a Doc Rivers rant following the game. The Bucks lost by one, 115-114, to the Hornets with LaMelo Ball sinking two late free-throws to seal the win. But following the game, the official pool report confirmed that the Bucks had a legitimate gripe.

According to the pool report, the initial call was that Giannis Antetokounmpo made illegal contact with LaMelo Ball on the drive to the basket. That’s where the foul was called. The Bucks did not have a challenge remaining to challenge the call.

The pool report then confirmed that upon postgame review, there was no contact made by Antetokounmpo to Ball on the drive. Ball simply fell down as Doc Rivers had suggested during his postgame rant. The lead official also confirmed that if the Bucks had a challenge remaining and used it, the call would have been overturned.

This was the second consecutive game for the Bucks that involved some sort of controversy involving the refs. During their last game against the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo was called for a foul against Ron Holland despite seemingly getting a clean block.

Holland ended up missing both free-throws and the Bucks prevailed in overtime.

The loss to the Hornets is just the latest in what’s been a very disappointing start to the 2024-25 NBA season for the Bucks. They are currently 4-9 and are 3-7 in their last ten games. They are missing Khris Middleton due to injury, but this is a team that regardless was supposed to be a top team in the Eastern Conference.

Rivers took over as head coach of the Bucks’ last season after the team fired Adrian Griffin about halfway through the year. The Bucks were 30-13 at the time of the firing and were in second place in the East standings.

The Bucks went 16-20 the rest of the way and finished with the No. 3 seed in the East. They lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Indiana Pacers amid injuries to Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.