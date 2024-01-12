Even Thanasis Antetokounmpo got playing time.

There was a big Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. The game had plenty at stake as the Bucks are breathing down the Celtics necks for the first overall seed in the East. The Bucks have been struggling as of late, but they made a huge statement with a 135-102 win. The game was so lopsided that even Bucks seldom used reserve Thanasis Antetokounmpo saw playing time. Not just that, but he but an exclamation point on the game as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Yooooooo. Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets the two-hand dunk on one end and then goes down to the other end for a big-time block. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 12, 2024

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is favorite of Bucks fans and he checked into the game to a standing ovation. He also received a technical foul for flopping just mere seconds after entering the game.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo checks into the game and immediately gets called for a flopping and a technical in just 11 seconds 😬 pic.twitter.com/oHnxUGMGAx — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) January 12, 2024

The Celtics trailed by 18 after the first quarter and they gave up a 25-0 run in the second quarter. The Bucks were ahead comfortably at the half, 75-38 and the Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla decided to pull his starters by the start of the third quarter. Thanasis Antetokounmpo finished with six points, one rebound, one assist, one blocked shot and four fouls in nine minutes.

The Bucks improved to 26-12 with the win and moved to within three games of the Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. If there ever was a game the Bucks can build off of to carry momentum forward, it's this one.

As for Thanasis Antetokoumpo, this was only his 15th appearance of the season and second since January began. He's spent the last five seasons with the Bucks alongside his brother Giannis. His only other NBA experience was during the 2015-16 season when he played in two games for the New York Knicks.