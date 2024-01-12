The NBA had several blowouts on its hands Thursday evening, including the Milwaukee Bucks destroying the Boston Celtics.

Thursday evening's matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks was supposed to be one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of this entire NBA season. The Celtics were the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks were number two, setting the stage for what many figured to be an electrifying preview of the Eastern Conference Finals in May.

Instead, basketball fans were treated to an absolute demolition, as the Bucks routed the Celtics, who were playing on the second night of an overtime back-to-back, by a score of 135-102. The game was not the only blowout of the night in the Association. Out west, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers by an astonishing 62 (!!) points, 139-77.

In fact, so sizable were the margins of victory around the league on Thursday that “National Blowout Association” trended on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Overall, it was not exactly the night that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had envisioned as a way to entertain the league's ever-expanding fanbase.

Blowouts are perhaps seeming to be more commonplace in the present day NBA for a variety of reasons, most notably due to teams' increased reliance on the three-point shot. If one team is hitting their perimeter jumpers and the other is bricking them, it's easy to see how scores can get out of hand in a hurry.

In any case, Silver will certainly be looking for more of a spectacle when the Celtics and Bucks next face off on March 20.