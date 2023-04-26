Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were stunned by the Miami Heat in Game 4 on Monday night, losing 119-114 and setting up a must-win game at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

The Greek superstar required IV fluids after the loss, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

“He went through a lot just to be able to play, clearly there was some back discomfort for him, he missed eight straight days with a back issue and then he had to play over 38 minutes,” Charania said on FanDuel TV. “He dealt with body cramps throughout the game…those are all reasons why he had to have IV fluids administered after the game in the post-game locker room in Miami.”

“He dealt with body cramps throughout the game…he had to have IV fluids administered after the game.” Shams Charania spills on Giannis Antetokounmpo after Game 4 in Miami 🗣️ (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/Xnne7OC4tY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Giannis and the Bucks are on the verge of being knocked out by Jimmy Butler and the No. 8 seed Miami Heat, and the Greek Freak not being at 100 percent is certainly one of the reasons why.

“He didn’t do his media availability because he was getting IV, clearly he left it all out on the floor, clearly pushing himself to the point of literal exhaustion,” Charania continued. “But he’s probable tonight to play, he’s gonna be out there, we’ll see how he will play, and how he will perform with that back, but this is a Bucks team that clearly has their backs against the wall down 3-1.”

Even while playing through the injury, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bucks.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly not at full strength, the Bucks are a 58-win team will desperately need their star player if they hope to pull off an improbable 3-1 comeback and advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.