Playoff Jimmy Butler was in full effect on Monday night, as the Miami Heat superstar led his team to a 119-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks — and Skip Bayless used the opportunity to throw a savage shot at longtime Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson.

“If only Phil Jackson could see this,” Bayless tweeted after Butler went crazy on Monday, scoring 56 points in front of the home crowd and putting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks on the ropes.

The roast was in response to Jackson trending on the internet over the weekend after saying that he doesn’t watch the NBA anymore because it’s too political.

“It was catering, trying to cater to an audience or trying to bring a certain audience into play,” Jackson said about the league’s political initiatives on the Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin podcast. “They didn’t know it was turning other people off. People want to see sports as non-political.”

The NBA has been anything but non-political since the 2020 bubble.

“Besides the COVID-19 pandemic, the world experienced racial reckoning with the police killing of Breonna Taylor and the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd,” wrote Victoria Hernandez of USA Today Sports.

“The NBA had ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the courts in the bubble, allowed players to kneel during the national anthem and offered them the opportunity to choose a social justice message for their nameplate.”

The 77-year-old Phil Jackson apparently is not interested in the league’s social justice initiatives, and said he has not watched the NBA since the 2020 bubble.

Skip Bayless let the former coaching legend know that the NBA is doing just fine without his viewership, especially when Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler gets going.

Butler and the Heat will look to close out the series at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday.