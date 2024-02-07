Draymond came to Adrian Griffin's defense.

Recently, the Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves rippling throughout the NBA landscape when it was announced that they would be firing head coach Adrian Griffin despite a relatively successful first few months at the helm. Griffin was replaced by Doc Rivers, who has not exactly gotten off to an excellent start in his Bucks tenure thus far as the All-Star break quickly approaches.

A bit of controversy ensued recently when it was revealed that Rivers would be coaching the Eastern Conference All-Star team at the upcoming big game, as Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, owner of the number one seed in the conference, is ineligible to participate due to his having coached the team last year.

Now, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green is speaking out about what figures to be an awkward affair with Rivers coaching the All-Star team, taking to his The Draymond Green Show podcast to drop his opinion on the subject.

“Adrian Griffin earned the right to be the coach of an All-Star team in his first year,” said Green, via The Volume Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “If a player got traded today, but they're an All-Star, guess what? They're still going to be an All-Star.”

While getting fired is certainly different than getting traded, it is certainly a tough pill to swallow that Doc Rivers, who has yet to spend a full week at the helm with the Bucks, will have the privilege of coaching the All-Star team.