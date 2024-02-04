Bucks' Doc Rivers not looking to cheat Adrian Griffin out of All-Star Game bonus

When the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin after leading the team to a 30-13 record, fans speculated there were internal issues. Griffin's dismissal remains somewhat shrouded in mystery, but the organization clearly felt his presence or methods jeopardized a championship run. His replacement, Doc Rivers, is still searching for his first win after an 0-2 start.

This can all result in one of the most unusual and uncomfortable scenarios in NBA All-Star game history. If the Bucks clinch the second-best record in the East by Feb. 4 (two weeks before the midseason exhibition), Rivers will represent the conference as head coach in Indianapolis. Again, he is currently winless with Milwaukee.

The reason for these wacky circumstances is because a staff is not permitted to coach in consecutive All-Star Games, leaving Boston Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla automatically out of the running. Though, Rivers already has a plan if the situation comes into play.

He will give his share of the bonus that comes with the honor and his All-Star ring to Adrian Griffin, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein. Although Doc Rivers doesn't have to technically make this gesture, it seems like the only reasonable thing that can be done.

Doc Rivers officially starting Bucks' tenure fresh with All-Star decision

Griffin coached the Bucks for the first half of the season and should therefore enjoy the perks of a potential All-Star Game appearance. Rivers served as a consultant before getting the job, inevitably leading to speculation that he stole the position from his predecessor. The 2008 NBA champion denies that notion and says he and Griffin are friends and still talk regularly.

Nevertheless, the optics were not good. By not choosing to cash in on Milwaukee's first few months of the season, however, Rivers is admitting he has to leave his own imprint on the team.

With that being said, none of this will matter if the New York Knicks pass the Bucks in the standings over the weekend. They currently trail by just a half-game.