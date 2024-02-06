The NBA trade deadline is just two days away

The Milwaukee Bucks recently made headlines when they hired Doc Rivers as head coach. While the team is currently adjusting under a new system, this hasn't stopped the management from scouring the waters of the trade market.

Rumor has it that the Bucks have shown a level of interest in Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, per NBA insider Marc Stein. At the moment, Smith is averaging 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Nets.

The athletic forward provides a defensive boost to teams he plays for, but presently, it looks like the Bucks have little to no chance of availing Finney-Smith's services before the upcoming deadline. Brooklyn is reportedly asking for a first-round pick in exchange for Smith, which is something Milwaukee can't offer right now.

Additionally, the Nets are making it clear that they're willing to wait beyond the deadline until their demands for Finney-Smith are met by suitors.

With the deadline just two days away, it might be best that the Bucks turn their focus on the team's adjustment under Rivers. In four games with Milwaukee, Rivers has lost three, which makes the team 5-5 overall in their last 10 outings. And as it stands, the Bucks are set to face a tough opponent in the form of the Phoenix Suns this Tuesday night.

The team's recent showing has put them in third place in the East, being overtaken by a hot streaking Cleveland Cavaliers just a day ago. Still, the playoffs are a little over two months away, so the Bucks and Rivers have a bit more time for adjustment and a potential turnaround.