The Milwaukee Bucks have been here before. After the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat where they saw Giannis Antetokounmpo suffer a back injury that was serious enough to keep him out for Game 2, there was slight concern that the 1-seed would be in for much more of a fight against the 8-seed. But the Bucks boast the services of plenty of veterans who have accumulated tons of playoff mileage, so they surely would come back with a vengeance in Game 2.

And the Bucks did indeed come back with a vengeance on Wednesday night. Even without Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez led a stellar team effort en route to a 138-122 victory over the Heat, evening the series at one game apiece. In fact, despite missing Antetokounmpo, the Bucks showed that they still had more than enough firepower to beat the Heat.

It seemed like nobody was missing for the Bucks all night long. They turned the tables on the Heat’s torrid shooting performance in Game 1 and put up a shooting exhibition of their own, making 25 out of their 49 attempts from three on the night. As a result, these Bucks became just the second team in NBA history to make 25 or more triples in a playoff game, per StatMuse.

Seven Bucks players made at least one triple, with six of those making multiple. Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles, in particular, were raining fire from beyond the arc, making a combined 11 triples among them. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen had four each, Bobby Portis made three triples at a 75 percent clip, while Khris Middleton pitched in two of his own. Surprisingly, it was their leading scorer, Brook Lopez, who did not make a single three.

The Bucks’ historic performance on Wednesday night against the Heat tied the record the Cleveland Cavaliers set in 2016 for most threes made by a team in a single playoff game. While the Bucks’ shooting display was definitely a historic performance, the Cavs’ nearly seven years ago stands out as such a historic performance, as they made that many triples despite shooting less attempts than the Bucks did.

Nonetheless, this was exactly the kind of performance the Bucks needed from their team with Giannis Antetokounmpo out.