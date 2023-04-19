On Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his back in the first half of Game 1 and did not play at all in the second half. Without their best player for much of the contest, the Bucks went on to lose to the Heat by a final score of 130-117 behind 35 points from Jimmy Butler. So when Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and the Heat re-visit the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night to play the Bucks, every Bucks fan will surely want to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Heat?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Heat

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown with a lower back contusion, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) will sit out for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 63 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Antetokounmpo’s 64.5% free-throw percentage was the second-lowest of his career.

Expect the Bucks to easily beat the Heat at home on Wednesday, regardless of if Antetokounmpo is in the lineup. After all, Game 2 feels like a must-win game for the Bucks. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Heat, the answer is maybe.