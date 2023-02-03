Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a strong position to challenge for another championship this season. In fact, the Bucks are a top defensive club in the NBA and a top rebounding squad. They also carry the second-best win-loss record in the East. The main issue is if they’ll be healthy in the postseason. Of course, the biggest concern is Khris Middleton’s injury history. Given that, the Bucks may want to use the trade deadline to add more depth to their forward rotation. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Bucks would regret.

The Bucks’ offense has struggled due to Khris Middleton’s prolonged absence. Giannis’ efficiency has also somewhat plateaued. However, the defense remains strong and the greek Freak is still considered one of the best players in the league. The team just needs to find a way to add offensive support for Giannis, Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez.

Right now, Middleton is not a trade option, but his health and performance must impact the team’s deadline strategy. Middleton has suffered injuries to his left knee, left wrist, and right knee. He has missed 41 games in the past nine months. He is currently averaging a career-low in points and has seen a decline in his shooting. That’s both off-the-dribble and from beyond the arc, compared to the season when the Bucks won the NBA championship.

Additionally, due to the heavy salaries on their roster, the Bucks face difficulties in acquiring enough salary to make a big-time trade. They would have to lose key players from their rotation such as Grayson Allen or Pat Connaughton. They may even have to package their young prospects MarJon Beauchamp and Jordan Nwora. For instance, a potential trade for Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic would require the Bucks to include Allen, Beauchamp, Nwora, and George Hill. Furthermore, the Bucks have limited draft assets to include in a trade, with only eight second-round picks available. Take note that their earliest first-round pick that can be traded is not until 2029.

With all these said, let’s look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Bucks would regret.

Bucks miss out on Jae Crowder

The recent MCL sprain of Bobby Portis might prompt Bucks fans to lobby for adding another big man. However, we expect Portis to return for the playoffs. If he does, any additional big man would likely not receive significant playing time anyway. Besides, the Bucks will rely heavily on the isolation skills of Giannis alongside Middleton’s shooting and Holiday’s playmaking. The team should prioritize finding a big wing who can defend elite players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

This is why the acquisition of Jae Crowder is crucial for Milwaukee. With the drafting of Beauchamp and a surplus of talent on the perimeter, the team is open to trading someone like Allen for Crowder. Of course, the interest in Crowder has been present since the beginning of the season. A trade for the veteran forward should be the top priority for Bucks GM Jon Horst. It appears that the team is determined to make a trade for Crowder, but the bottom line is they have to get it done. If a deal is reached, it’s likely that Allen would be involved, given his $8.5 million salary this season. Milwaukee may also need to add another player or even a second-rounder. Too much? Nope. Just do it. The Bucks have to be in win-now mode. Otherwise, they’d just regret missing this window pass them by.

Recall, however, that the Bucks reportedly offered Nwora, Serge Ibaka, Hill, and a second-round pick for Crowder earlier this season. The Suns didn’t bite then. They might bite now with the deadline closing in. On the off chance the Phoenix still won’t compromise, the Bucks can maybe go for the aforementioned Bogdanovic (more expensive) or even New York’s Cam Reddish (less expensive). Milwaukee just cannot afford to be idle. If they exit the deadline in the exact same state they entered, that would be terribly regrettable.