Published November 11, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen could prove to play a key role in acquiring Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, according to Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer.

“The Bucks’ interest in Crowder is well known, and Milwaukee has called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects,” Fischer said Friday morning. “Salary-wise, the two wings do fit a direct one-for-one swap, sending Crowder to the new home he desires, and yielding Phoenix the rotation piece it is seeking in return for Crowder.

“A continued stalemate in Crowder’s market could feasibly push the Suns to alter their approach in holding pat for that key impact player, before this championship window with Chris Paul closes, and attach draft capital to Crowder’s salary if the right addition like Bogdanovic is on the table.”

The 32-year-old forward was not expected to return to the Suns rotation despite the announcement of forward Cam Johnson receiving knee surgery that will sideline him for 1-2 months. The Suns warned Jae Crowder that he was not guaranteed to receive a starting spot or finish games over Cam Johnson, causing the team to pursue different trade destinations for the 10-year NBA veteran.

Crowder will likely have to battle with forwards Jordan Nwora and Bobby Portis for minutes behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee’s rotation. Portis is averaging a double-double in 26.4 minutes per game this season, most recently scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a 4-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Antetokounmpo’s place.

Grayson Allen, who is averaging a 12.85 Player Efficiency Rating in 11 games played, took up the starting mantle as a forward and a guard for the Bucks in 10 matchups this season.

Milwaukee will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. CST this Friday at the AT&T Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Milwaukee.