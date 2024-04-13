It's a potential playoff preview as the Milwaukee Bucks will head to Central Florida to face the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Bucks lost 125-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at the Paycom Center. Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton each scored 18 points, while Malik Beasley scored 17. Unfortunately, the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who both sat out with injuries. This affected the Bucks significantly.
The Bucks shot 49.4 percent from the floor, including 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they allowed the Thunder to shoot 52.8 percent from the field. The Bucks won the board battle 42-38. However, they also committed 17 turnovers.
The Magic lost 125-113 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. They trailed 68-61 at halftime and could not rally. Significantly, Franz Wagner led the Magic with 24 points. Paolo Banchero added 22 points and 15 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jalen Suggs had 20 points to help. Moritz Wagner rounded out the top scorers with 17 points.
The Magic shot 45.3 percent from the floor, including 29.6 percent from the triples. Furthermore, they allowed the 76ers to shoot 47.7 percent from the field, including 48.6 percent from the three-point line.
The Bucks look to take the season series from the Magic after winning 2 of 3. However, the Magic blew them out in the only game in Orlando. But the Bucks have dominated this series in recent memory, going 16-1 over the past 17 games. Additionally, they are 4-1 over five games at Amway.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-Magic Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: +5 (-112)
Moneyline: +176
Orlando Magic: -5 (-108)
Moneyline: -210
Over: 214.5 (-110)
Under: 214.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic
Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports West
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks will be without Antetokounmpo again. Possibly, they might not have Lillard, either. This puts the Bucks in serious danger of stumbling from the second seed to the fourth seed. If this were to happen, they could ironically begin the playoffs against the Magic.
Antetokounmpo is dealing with a calf strain, while Lillard has an adductor injury. Also, Middleton has an ankle injury. The Bucks are dealing with numerous nagging injuries that are hindering their chances of making a deep run. But they still have some guys who can contribute.
Bobby Portis is a solid play off the bench. However, he is miles better when he comes off the bench. Lopez has been solid on the boards and is shooting the ball well. Also, Beasley is a solid fourth option for the Bucks. But can the Bucks do anything without Antetokounmpo and Lillard?
The Bucks will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and cut down on the turnovers. Then, they need to force the Magic into taking bad shots.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic must win to guarantee a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament. Luckily for them, they are getting a bruised and battered Bucks team that they might end up facing again in the first round.
Banchero remains one of the best young players in the NBA. Thus, look for the Magic to rely heavily on him again. Franz Wagner is a solid guy on the boards who can take over a game when the Magic need him to. Meanwhile, Suggs had a great performance in his last game. The Magic want Suggs to continue to produce and be consistent. Thus, he must find open shots all over the floor.
Cole Anthony is an intriguing player. Currently, he is averaging 11.6 points per game. Look for the Magic to try and use him to the best of his abilities. Meanwhile, Wendell Carter Jr. has also had some solid play throughout the season. Carter will try and find his shot and help put the Bucks down. While Moritz Wagner is not nearly as talented as his brother, he is still a force off the bench and someone who can definitely contribute.
The Magic will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to avoid giving the Bucks extra chances.
Final Bucks-Magic Prediction & Pick
The Bucks are hurting at the wrong time. Sadly, injuries happen. But in this scenario, it might end the Bucks' season early for the second consecutive season. Also, consider the fact that the Magic are the best team in the NBA at covering the spread. They are attempting to clinch the fifth seed, which is very much in play. Look for the Magic to find ways to score and play tight defense. Subsequently, they will take advantage of the Bucks' injury issues and cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Bucks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: -5 (-108)