De’Aaron Fox is making headlines off the court. The San Antonio Spurs star recently chimed in on one of college basketball’s hottest topics as momentum grows for the NCAA to shift men’s games from two halves to four quarters.

Fox summed up his reaction with a simple but sharp message. “Sometimes the committee actually does something good,” he tweeted.

The NCAA revealed that talks are gaining serious traction to align men’s college basketball with the four-quarter format already used in the women’s game since 2015. The change has been a long time coming, and supporters believe quarters would create a smoother flow, reduce stoppages, and bring the men’s game closer to professional standards.

Networks would also find it easier to schedule broadcasts, while players and coaches would benefit from more consistent game pacing.

While the NCAA has not made the change official yet, the discussion is now in full swing. The Playing Rules Oversight Panel acknowledged the positive momentum but still faces logistical challenges, such as adjusting how media timeouts would fit into a new format. The women’s game has proven that quarters can work well, making many wonder why the men’s side waited this long.

For Fox, who starred at Kentucky before becoming one of the NBA’s most electric guards, the conversation hits close to home.

His brief but pointed approval shows how current and former players view the possible adjustment. The eight-year NBA guard understands both sides of the game and knows how modernizing the college experience could help young athletes prepare for the pros. His comment may have been short, but it resonated across the basketball world.

While Fox shares his thoughts on the NCAA, his own career is surging in San Antonio. After a midseason trade from Sacramento, the 27-year-old quickly found his rhythm with the Spurs. In 17 games, he averaged nearly 20 points along with seven assists and over four rebounds.

His chemistry with Victor Wembanyama sparked excitement for the Spurs’ future. Despite missing time late in the season due to finger surgery, Fox is fully recovered and locked in for what comes next.

San Antonio is expected to finalize a massive contract extension with Fox this summer worth more than two hundred million dollars. The Spurs view him as a centerpiece alongside Wembanyama as they build their next contender. As he continues to evolve into one of the league’s leaders, his voice carries weight on every level of the game. Whether on the NBA stage or speaking on college hoops, Fox remains a voice worth hearing.