Giannis Antetokounmpo has been famously active on X (formerly Twitter) ever since the Indiana Pacers knocked the Milwaukee Bucks out of championship contention nearly two months ago. Antetokounmpo has taken his sweet time during his offseason resting and answering fans' questions. But on Wednesday, the Bucks star seemed to be in a very nostalgic mood, yearning for the olden days in the NBA side of social media.

Antetokounmpo, from out of nowhere, asked his millions of followers on X whether or not they miss former NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who announced his retirement from the news-breaking business last year, and his bombshell tweets.

“Does anyone else miss Woj?!” Antetokounmpo asked.

Wojnarowski has long been a titan of the NBA news-breaking industry. When he reports something, there is close to a 100 percent chance that it would come to fruition. During offseason time, fans always have notifications for Wojnarowski's tweets on, as he might end up breaking a news item that would end up drastically changing the landscape of the NBA.

Alas, the nature of Wojnarowski's job meant that he rarely had any free time for himself, and it required him to stay up deep into the night so he wouldn't miss a single development. His line of work required some legendary work ethic, which is something the Bucks star can recognize after working his way into becoming one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen after being deemed to be a long-term project after he was drafted 15th in 2013.

Nonetheless, Wojnarowski's news-breaking prowess has been carried on by his former colleague in Shams Charania, who replaced him at ESPN. And who knows, maybe Charania ends up breaking the news that Antetokounmpo has already requested a trade from the Bucks, which is going to be a nightmare scenario for their fans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay loyal to the Bucks?

Antetokounmpo indirectly put pressure on the Bucks front office to make the necessary moves to surround him with enough talent to compete for another championship, which then led to the Damian Lillard trade in 2023. Suffice to say, that trade did not work out for the Bucks, especially when Lillard is now going to be out for the foreseeable future after tearing his Achilles.

But a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber and importance to the franchise wouldn't just be traded away unless he requests a change of scenery. Crazier things have happened in the past, but Antetokounmpo appears to have pledged his loyalty to the Bucks anyway.