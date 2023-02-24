Jae Crowder has not played a single minute this season. After a lot of drama, the 32-year-old veteran was finally able to facilitate his departure from the Phoenix Suns prior to the NBA trade deadline. Crowder has now found a new home with the Milwaukee Bucks, and it sounds like he’s in line to make his debut for his new team very soon.

Bucks fans will be glad to know that Crowder was not listed on the team’s official injury report ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. This only means that Crowder will be available to make his Bucks debut against his former team.

Crowder was integral to Miami’s Finals run in 2020, and this is the very reason why the Bucks brought him in. The 3-and-D specialist no superstar by any means, but this signing could very well prove to be a game-changer for Milwaukee and their title aspirations this season.

It is worth noting that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been tagged as doubtful to play against the Heat as the former back-to-back MVP continues to deal with a lingering wrist injury. It doesn’t appear to be overly concerning, and Giannis should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis were both also omitted from the injury report, which means that both should be good to go on Friday. Pat Connaughton is doubtful with a calf injury, though, while Wesley Matthews has already been ruled out due to a calf strain.