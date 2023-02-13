Jae Crowder practiced with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday according to head coach Mike Budenholzer, per Eric Nehm. However, Crowder is expected to miss Milwaukee’s next two games. His return to game-action has yet to be announced following the Bucks’ trade.

Crowder will require more time before returning since he hadn’t played with the Phoenix Suns this season.

Jae Crowder previously claimed that the Suns “pushed him out the door.”

“I’ve spoken to every player that I’ve played with on that team and they all have stressed how much they miss [me] and respect my decision, and I’m thankful for their understanding,” Crowder told Bleacher Report via text message. “This move of pushing me out the door was a blindsided hit to not only me but my teammates, as you can see from speaking to them and myself and the conversations we’ve had behind closed doors.”

Despite his drama with Suns, Jae Crowder still drew interest from a number of teams ahead of the trade deadline. The 32-year old’s defensive ability to go along with his knack for knocking down three-point shots made him a compelling trade target. The Bucks were looking to upgrade their roster, however, they didn’t need to add a superstar. The addition of Jae Crowder is a terrific move for them.

It will be interesting to see how Crowder performs upon his eventual return. There will likely be some rust but he could prove to be a key part of the puzzle for Milwaukee in the playoffs.