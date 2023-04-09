A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching the Bullet Club record a win over the Guerrillas of Destiny, Hikuleo, and Tama Tonga, plus Master Wato at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Sakura Genesis 2023, David Finlay and Kenta decided to put a beatdown on the NEVER Openweight Champion and his younger brother. While ElP didn’t want to get in on the action, at least not right away, when he did step into the ring, he attempted to break things up, which led to Finlay and Kenta turning their ire on him, and effectively kicking the long-time member out of Bullet Club for good.

Taking to Twitter after his leadership call, Finlay boldly declared that, in his Bullet Club, there are no legacy members, only ones he permits of.

“I don’t give a d**n whether you’re wearing Bullet Club gear in New Japan, New Zealand, or AEW. If you didn’t get my permission, you’re just a cosplayer,” Finlay wrote. “I’m here to drag this Club exactly where it needs to go. Expect more changes.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

… so that’s definitely taking a shot at “Switchblade” Jay White, who signed with AEW on Wednesday after being heavily linked to WWE in free agency. With rumors abounding that White could launch his own iteration of The Club in his new company, with Juice Robinson and even El Phantasmo on the short list of additional members for the group, it certainly looks like Finlay has gotten out ahead of any “Wolfpack”-style groups within a group in order to let it be known that there is only one Bullet Club and he is its leader. Needless to say, Forbidden Door II is going to be legit.