After attacking “Switchblade” Jay White at the end of his final New Japan Pro Wrestle match versus Eddie Kingston at Battle in the Valley, many assumed that David Finlay, the son of Fit Finlay and former tag team partner of Juice Robinson, was going to become the group’s leader, as he basically followed all of the steps in the “How to become the leader of Bullet Club” handbook, but technically, it was never made official one way or another… until now. That’s right, at The New Japan Cup, Finlay made it official, declaring himself the new leader of Bullet Club while waiving around his shillelagh as Gedo smiled on.

“Look at me, my talent, my potential,” Finlay said via Sportskeeda. “You know that O-Khan can’t compete with me. How many generations am I?” It’s a masterpiece born from the bloodline of the strongest and greatest wrestlers of each era. Even the strongest man in the world needs numbers to win a war. But we’ve all seen what a career without taking risks would look like, so whether others like it or not, I’m the leader.

“But BC’s job is not to follow me, it’s to push me forward. And I’ll turn the era into gold. I came in because Bullet Club was waiting for me to lead. No. I entered because Bullet Club was a weapon waiting to be used by me.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Finlay is the new leader of Bullet Cub, he’s plum ready for a push atop the NJPW card, and considering he’s best buddies with “Rock Hard” JR, it’s safe to say he might be heading over to AEW for Forbidden Door II come June too. And as for Jay White? Well, according to Dave Meltzer, he’s currently 50/50 on where to wrestle next, AEW versus WWE. Until he makes a decision, he’ll remain the top free agent on the market, something Finlay hopes to be one day too.