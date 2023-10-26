Bullet Hell and Bullet Heaven games will get a lot of love soon as the Bullet Heaven Fest arrives on Steam this November, an event hosted by Ravenage Games and Erabit to showcase the best of Bullet Heaven games, a popular emerging genre. The Bullet Heaven Fest aims to increase awareness about Bullet Heaven games, with the intention to give these games more attention and exposure, hoping that the genre will get its own separate tag.

While there are overlaps, Bullet Heaven games are defined by where the bullets come from: if Bullet Hell games have bullets coming at the player character, requiring them to move around and dodge death, Bullet Heaven games are where the player gets to flood the screen with their own bullets from their relentless arsenal of weapons, flipping the script and putting players in a power fantasy.

The event, which runs from November 6 to 20 on Steam, will also be accompanied by a sale participated in by nearly two hundred self-described Bullet Heaven developers and publishers. This collective of game industry individuals have the objective of establishing a recognized tag not just on Steam but everywhere else for the Bullet Heaven genre.

Apart from already existing Bullet Heaven games, the festival will also feature future and upcoming titles, with some developers and publishers announcing their games for the first time during the Bullet Heaven Fest, including Realm Archive‘s Death Must Die.

Fans can also expect major updates to their favorite Bullet Heaven games, as well as the arrival of exclusive demos. Some of the participating games include Sea of Survivors, Star Survivor, Wild Legion, Elemental Survivors, Pesticide Not Required, Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde, Picayune Dreams, X Invader, Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot, Gatekeeper, Swarmcade, Fourspell Survivors, 黑白之地 Xanadu Land, Scrappage, Soulstone Survivors and many more!

Fans of 20 Minutes Till Dawn and Heretic's Fork can also expect some surprises from the games' creators during the event.

With 2023 being their first year, the organizers intend to host the Bullet Heaven Festival annually to continue to spotlight and support the growth of this innovative genre.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.