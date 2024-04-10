The Chicago Bulls can’t seem to catch a break with the injuries this season. They have lost multiple players already to season-ending injures, and they have had more bad luck in their last two games. The most recent is to center Andre Drummond. The Bulls are hosting the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, and Drummond went down with an injury early in the game. It’s unclear how severe it is, but he left the game in a wheelchair.
On Sunday, the Bulls lost starter Ayo Dosunmu to a quad injury, and now, another Chicago player has gone down. There are just three games left in the regular season after Tuesday night, and the Bulls are starting to run out of bodies. They are in the midst of a six games in 10 days stretch, and it seems like it might be taking a toll on the bodies of the players.
Bulls center Andre Drummond has exited tonight’s game in a wheelchair early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/0BOXzWEWN3
— Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) April 10, 2024
This obviously doesn’t look great for Andre Drummond and the Bulls, and there will likely be updates on his injury later in the night. Chicago can’t catch a break with the injury bug.
Bulls injuries
The Bulls have seen a lot of players go down this season because of injuries. Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams are both out for the season because of injures. Julian Phillips is out because of an injury, Ayo Dosunmu is out with an injury and Alex Caruso always seems to be always battling something. With everything this team has dealt with injury wise, it’s a bit of a surprise that they found their way into the play-in tournament. The Bulls made the play-in tournament last year, but people thought that their lack of injuries was a big reason why they made it.
Chicago has not been able to stay healthy this season, but they are still going to play postseason basketball. The Bulls are back in the play-in tournament and they will take on the Atlanta Hawks in their first game. However, both teams are fighting for the nine seed right now so it is still unclear who is going to host that game. Right now, the Bulls are just worried about keeping guys healthy before then.