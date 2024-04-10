The NBA regular season is almost over as we have made it to the final week. There is still a lot for teams to sort out in terms of postseason standings, and one team fighting for seeding is the Chicago Bulls. We know that the Bulls will be in the nine vs. 10 play-in game in the East against the Atlanta Hawks, but we don't know who will get home-court advantage. The Bulls currently hold a one game advantage, but they just got some bad injury news for starter Ayo Dosunmu.
On Sunday night, the Bulls traveled to play the Orlando Magic and lost 113-98. The toughest blow for Chicago on that night was the loss of Ayo Dosunmu, however. Dosunmu has had a breakout season this year and he has made his way into the starting lineup. He has stepped up big time this season, but he suffered a right quad injury on Sunday. He is out on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, and head coach Billy Donovan provided an injury update on him before the game.
“Just that thigh contusion that he had last game,” Billy Donovan told the media on Tuesday. “I don’t know how long it will or will not be, just because I think he felt okay after the game in Orlando, and then I think that after that, he just didn't get a lot of [rest]. After he felt a little bit better, it just hasn't really progressed, so to speak. It's better than it was before the game, but not at the rate we needed it to be. He still has some inability to utilize that quad muscle right now, so they’re trying to get that calmed down. I just don't know how long it will be.”
This is a tough situation for the Bulls. These last four games are crucial for home-court advantage, but they know they are locked into that nine-ten game no matter what. It is important for Ayo Dosunmu to get some rest for the postseason hits.
Ayo Dosunmu's breakout season
This season has been a big one for Dosunmu. He has been solid in his previous two years in the NBA, but he has had a big breakout season for the Bulls. In his past two seasons, Dosunmu has averaged 8.8 and 8.6 PPG. He has emerged as more of a scorer this season and he has become a starter. He is averaging 12.2 PPG.
It will be crucial for the Bulls to have Ayo Dosunmu healthy in the postseason. This team has dealt with so many injuries this year, and losing another starter would be detrimental right now. Dosunmu is resting up, and hopefully for Chicago he is good to go next week for the play-in tournament.