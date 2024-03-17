The last time the Chicago Bulls hosted the NBA team with the worst record, they suffered a disastrous loss. It was the Detroit Pistons then, and on Saturday night, it was the Washington Wizards that came to Chicago with the worst record in the league. The Bulls needed a win, and they easily cruised to a victory behind Ayo Dosunmu scoring a career-high 34 points. Chicago won 127-98.
Ayo Dosunmu has burst onto the scene this year for the Bulls. He has now been a consistent starter for the team and he is starting to become a real scoring threat. Dosunmu has made a ton of progress this season, and Billy Donovan gave him a lot of credit after Saturday's win for what Dosunmu did in the offseason to get better.
“I give him credit, he worked really really hard this summer,” Billy Donovan told the media after the game. “He was going twice a day, and because he's from Chicago he used our facility all the time. He'd come in in the morning and come back in the afternoon. He really worked on a lot of different things. I do think there's more room for improvement for him. I think he had to solve some things for himself, talking to him a little bit about the way he was being guarded and I think watching film with that and having some different things that he needed to do. …One thing I admire about him is when things are in front of him, he works really hard to get better at them.”
Say what you want about the Bulls, but they have had numerous players step up this season in the absence of others, and it has been crucial for their season. Chicago has faced a lot of adversity and very easily could've folded this season. They are fighting hard to try to get into the playoffs.