David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Chicago Bulls have managed to salvage their season somewhat with a big comeback win against the Toronto Raptors in their play-in game on Wednesday. After a very inconsistent regular season and rumors of blowing the team up, the Bulls managed to come together enough to give themselves a shot at the playoffs. And they did so with some unexpected help throughout the game. Each time the Raptors were at the free throw line, DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, would scream at the top of her lungs at each free-throw. Based on the Raptors poor free-throw shooting, it may have worked. Diar was audible on the ESPN broadcast and naturally she drew tons of hilarious reactions from NBA Twitter.

Demar DeRozan daughter just put more effort in her performance than every Heat player last night — James Alexander 👨🏾‍💻 (@ScriptsByJames) April 13, 2023

Ball don't lie and neither does Diar. — Michael Kelminson (@mjk2341) April 13, 2023

The Raptors shot a 78.5FT% during the regular season and shot 50FT% in this must-win game, missing 18 free throws. Diar DeRozan is the sixth man of this game. pic.twitter.com/DvSQKDt47t — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) April 13, 2023

NBA players when they find out Diar Derozan is in attendance pic.twitter.com/PShn9T4cPQ — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) April 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Toronto Raptors shot 50% from the free throw line. The daughter of DeMar DeRozan saved the Chicago Bulls season. — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) April 13, 2023

Siakam finessed the refs and DeMar DeRozan's daughter was ready for the moment. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 13, 2023

And not only that, but her performance in a must-win game for the Bulls caught the attention of their WNBA neighbors the Chicago Sky.

So…what’s Diar up to this summer, @chicagobulls? — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) April 13, 2023

On the surface, it appears as if DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, knew what she was doing with her epic defense. The Raptors shot 18-36 from the free-throw line, good enough for 50 percent. That’s nearly 30 percent below their season average of 78.4 percent. If that’s not an effective defense. With the Bulls now heading to Miami on Friday to face the Heat for a shot at the eighth and final playoff spot in the East, they would be wise to bring Diar with them. The Heat are a much better free-throw shooting team than the Bulls with a season average of 83.1 percent. Looks like just the job for little Diar.