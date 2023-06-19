NBA legend Bill Walton didn't hide his disappointment about the ongoing beef between former Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Ever since the Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” aired in 2020, Pippen has been at odds with Jordan. Pip didn't like the way he was portrayed in the documentary, and he has been criticizing MJ in every opportunity he gets after that.

Most recently, Pippen called Jordan a “horrible player” while heaping praise on LeBron James as the “greatest statistical [player] to ever play the game of basketball.”

Walton has seen all the remarks Pippen has made against Jordan so far, and naturally, he doesn't like it. In fact, he couldn't find the right words to describe how he's feeling about the beef.

“I'm shocked and dismayed and those words are not strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan,” Walton said on Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson's radio show.

Bill Walton also couldn't understand where Scottie Pippen's anger towards Michael Jordan is coming from. He watched and actually broadcasted the Bulls' Finals runs and what he saw at the time was a cohesive team. With that said, it was a huge shock for him to see the poor relationship between Pippen and His Airness.

“It was a remarkable privilege and honor to have that position and to witness the greatness of that team. I'm a team guy. I love the team game. That's why I'm super happy with what happened with the Denver Nuggets. The team game, the passing, the selflessness, that’s what always leads to ultimate group dynamic success, and that’s what the Bulls had,” Walton furthered.

Scottie Pippen's beef with Michael Jordan is surprising to Bill Walton: "I’m shocked and dismayed and those words are NOT strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan." We Discussed that & more today on the Scoop B Radio Podcast:… https://t.co/JH7XJmhIgp pic.twitter.com/y0D20QEmYN — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) June 15, 2023

It's certainly sad to see Pippen and Jordan's relationship deteriorate over the years. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's going to be resolved soon since they haven't talked to each other. Maybe they need more time, or maybe someone needs to reach out firt.

Whatever the case may be, Bulls fans are surely hoping that their two icons will be able to fix their issues with each other in the future.